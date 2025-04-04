Kremlin says Iran 'nuclear problem' can only be solved diplomatically

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Kremlin said Friday that tensions around Iran's nuclear programme could only be solved "diplomatically" and called for "restraint," after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran if it develops nuclear weapons.

Trump last week had said "there will be bombing" of Iran if it does not drop its efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

"The problem of Iran's nuclear dossier can only be solved by political-diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question by AFP, adding that "all sides should show restraint and concentrate on diplomatic efforts".

Trump wants Iran to negotiate a new nuclear deal after he pulled the US out of an agreement in 2018 that relieved sanctions on Tehran in return for curbing its nuclear programme.

Russia and Iran are close allies, with Tehran one of the main backers of Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

Moscow on Thursday had denounced Trump's threat as "illegal."

"Using military-forceful methods towards Iran is illegal. Threats of strikes on nuclear energy infrastructure are unacceptable," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding that it could lead to a "global catastrophe."