MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) It is Turkey's sovereign right to build relations with its neighbors, including Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Istanbul. After the meeting, Erdogan said that Turkey supports territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not recognize the "annexation" of Crimea.

"This is the sovereign right of Turkey to build relations with neighbors. And in this regard, we have nothing to say. As for the talks between President Erdogan and President Zelenskyy, these are bilateral relations between the two states," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Kremlin hopes to convince Turkey that its stance on Crimea is wrong.

"Their statement on Crimea is among the issues on which we still have serious disagreements. These disagreements can hardly be resolved with the Ukrainian side. But we hope that our consistent line will still allow us to convince our Turkish partners that that their current position is not entirely correct, or rather, completely incorrect in relation to Crimea," Peskov said.

The spokesman also said that Moscow's decision to restrict air traffic with Turkey until June 1 is not related to bilateral relations.

"Relations with Turkey are developing. The situation with the ban on tourism is the situation that has nothing to do with bilateral relations. It is connected with the ongoing pandemic and the worsening situation, the epidemiological situation in Turkey," Peskov said.