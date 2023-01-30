MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The claims of the former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about any threats of a missile strike from Russian President Vladimir Putin are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Johnson revealed in a BBC documentary the details of his conversation with Putin, which took place shortly before the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. According to the former UK prime minister, Putin allegedly threatened him with a missile strike by saying "Boris, I don't want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute."

"No, what Mr. Johnson said is not true, or rather, it is a lie. And, moreover, I will say, this is either a conscious lie, then, probably, the question is for what purpose he chose this version of the situation, or it was unconscious, and in fact he did not understand what President Putin told him.

Then it becomes a little worrisome for the interlocutors of our president," Peskov told a briefing.

The spokesman also noted that he knows what Putin's conversation with Johnson was about.

"I know what was discussed during this conversation and once again officially repeat ” that's a lie. There were no threats of missile strikes. Speaking about the challenges to Russia's security, President Putin noted that if Ukraine joins NATO, the potential deployment of NATO or American missiles at our borders will mean that any missile will reach Moscow in a matter of minutes," Peskov explained.