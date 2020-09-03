UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Journalists Should Be Able To Do Their Job As Reporters Detained In Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:46 PM

Kremlin Says Journalists Should Be Able to Do Their Job as Reporters Detained in Belarus

Media should be able to fulfill their functions and no one should prevent journalists from doing their job, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on detention of Russian journalists in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Media should be able to fulfill their functions and no one should prevent journalists from doing their job, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on detention of Russian journalists in Belarus.

"You know our position, we believe that journalists should fulfill their functions and no one should interfere. They [journalists] must act in strict accordance with domestic laws, in this case, with Belarusian laws. They must have the necessary accreditation, and all this was done in this case. Therefore, we hope that the journalists will be able to continue their activities in the very near future," Peskov said.

Earlier this week, several journalists, including RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov, journalists Andrei Shavlyugo working with BelaPAN and Mikita Vedovertov working with Komsomolskaya Pravda, were detained in Minsk near the Dinamo Stadium for a document check.

While Rubtsov and several other journalists were soon released, some reporters in the group were subsequently taken into custody and spent the night in detention.

Related Topics

Russia Job Minsk Belarus Media All From

Recent Stories

German Businesses Opposed to Sanctioning Russia Ov ..

20 seconds ago

German Business Association Says Navalny Case Must ..

22 seconds ago

UK Aircraft Parts Supplier to Face Major Job Cuts ..

28 seconds ago

Coronavirus death toll in Asia tops 100,000

3 minutes ago

Date of Meeting of Normandy Four Leaders' Advisers ..

3 minutes ago

Facebook launches new product in Pakistan to limit ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.