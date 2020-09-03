Kremlin Says Journalists Should Be Able to Do Their Job as Reporters Detained in Belarus

Media should be able to fulfill their functions and no one should prevent journalists from doing their job, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on detention of Russian journalists in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Media should be able to fulfill their functions and no one should prevent journalists from doing their job, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on detention of Russian journalists in Belarus.

"You know our position, we believe that journalists should fulfill their functions and no one should interfere. They [journalists] must act in strict accordance with domestic laws, in this case, with Belarusian laws. They must have the necessary accreditation, and all this was done in this case. Therefore, we hope that the journalists will be able to continue their activities in the very near future," Peskov said.

Earlier this week, several journalists, including RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov, journalists Andrei Shavlyugo working with BelaPAN and Mikita Vedovertov working with Komsomolskaya Pravda, were detained in Minsk near the Dinamo Stadium for a document check.

While Rubtsov and several other journalists were soon released, some reporters in the group were subsequently taken into custody and spent the night in detention.