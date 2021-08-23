Kremlin Says Justice Ministry Fulfilled Its Duties Labeling Dozhd TV as Foreign Agent

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Justice fulfilled its functions and the provisions of Russian law by including the indepedent Dozhd broadcaster on its list of foreign agents, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, noting that the move was not coordinated with the Kremlin.

"This is not coordinated. The Ministry of Justice fulfilled its functions in this case.

Yes, the Kremlin knew, but the Ministry of Justice was doing its work ... It cannot exempt a particular media outlet from the law ... and [Dozhd] was declared a foreign agent," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin was aware of the decision.

The Dozhd broadcaster, also known as tv Rain, was labeled as a foreign agent last week. Commenting on the move, Tikhon Dzyadko, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, said that he would challenge the decision.

