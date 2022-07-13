Kremlin Says Kaliningrad Transit Issue Not Yet Resolved

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The situation with restrictions on transit of goods to Russia's Kaliningrad Region has not been resolved yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow expects to see progress.

The Izvestia newspaper has reported that the EU and Russia have reached an agreement on transit of goods to Kaliningrad.

"So far, there is no finalization of this situation. We expect some progress, but so far we cannot say that this problem has been resolved," Peskov told reporters.