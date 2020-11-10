UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Karabakh Status Determined In International Documents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:38 PM

Kremlin Says Karabakh Status Determined in International Documents

The joint statement by Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders does not cover the status of the disputed Karabakh region, so one should be guided by international laws and the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The joint statement by Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders does not cover the status of the disputed Karabakh region, so one should be guided by international laws and the United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Yes, this document does not mention the Karabakh status. As of now, we are still guided by all the key relevant international legal acts, relevant resolutions by the UN Security Council and other documents, first of all," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

