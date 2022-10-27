MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) It is obvious that Kiev refused to hold negotiations with Moscow at the instructions of Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had allegedly asked him to convey a message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his readiness for negotiations.

"At the same time, the president emphasized that, well, it is obvious that such unwillingness to negotiate and the rejection of already agreed understandings occurred clearly ... at the instructions of Washington, it is quite obvious," Peskov told reporters.