MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Moscow considers the reaction of Kiev and many Western leaders to the Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine incomprehensible, cynical and inexplicable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to introduce a 36-hour ceasefire along the line of contact between the warring sides in Ukraine from January 6-7 to allow Orthodox Christians in the areas of hostilities to attend church on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"Indeed, we have seen a completely incomprehensible, inexplicable reaction, a rather cynical reaction from, first of all, Kiev, as well as from many Western leaders. I repeat once again ” cynical and inexplicable," Peskov told a briefing, answering a question about whether it is possible to repeat such practices in the future.

The spokesman added that the ceasefire was pursuing purely humanitarian goals to allow orthodox Christians to celebrate Christmas on January 7 in a safe manner.