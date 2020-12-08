Kremlin Says Killing of Teacher in France Cannot Be Justified

The killing of a teacher in France cannot be justified, such acts are unacceptable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

Earlier this week, media reported that a person who killed a teacher in France over caricatures was allegedly buried in in Russia's Chechen Republic and had respects paid to him.

On Monday, Peskov said he did not know whether such a funeral took place and called the killing itself a terrorist attack, deserving only of condemnation and unjustifiable. On Tuesday, Peskov was asked to comment on reports of some media claiming that the perpetrator may have been "a victim of provocations."

"It is what I said yesterday. Nothing has changed in our approach. And the only opinion on this may be the one that I voiced yesterday," the spokesman replied.