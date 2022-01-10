UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Kozak's Talks With French, German Officials On Ukraine Good But Not Advancing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Moscow positively assesses the fact of the Russian president's deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak's conversation with colleagues from Germany and France on Ukraine but sees no moving forward, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Kozak met with the German chancellor's foreign policy adviser, Jens Ploetner, and the French president's diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, in Moscow on January 6 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"As far as I understand, there is no talk of any breakthroughs or any serious progress. The very fact of the conversation is positive, but the substance itself, the content of the negotiations, as before, of course, rather belongs to the category of complex and stalled issues," Peskov told reporters.

