Kremlin says Kyiv downed transport plane in 'monstrous act'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Kremlin on Thursday said Ukraine had shot a military transport plane carrying dozens of Ukrainian detainees headed for a prisoner exchange in a "monstrous act".

"It is of course a monstrous act," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the IL-76 plane which Russia says was carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers and was shot down by Ukraine on Wednesday.

"No-one can say what impact this will have" on extending a prisoner exchange programme, he said.

Russia's defence ministry claimed Ukrainian forces stationed in the Kharkiv border region had fired two missiles at the plane and described the incident as a "terrorist act".

Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied the Russian allegation.

