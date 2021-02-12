UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Lavrov's Statement On Relations With EU Was Taken Out Of Context

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement on the relations with the European Union was quoted out of context: Moscow will not indeed initiate breaking ties, it wants to improve relations.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov said Moscow would be ready to end relations with the EU if the bloc imposed sanctions putting vulnerable sections of the Russian economy at risk.

"Media outlet present this scandalous headline without any context, and this is a big mistake, as this mistake actually changes the meaning.

The meaning is we do not want it. We want to develop relations with the EU, but if the EU chooses this path [of sanctions] then we will be ready [to break ties], as one should always be ready for the worst," Peskov told reporters.

This is exactly what the Russian diplomat said, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

"Any they strained the sense, they presented the booming headline in such a way that one could think Russia will be the initiator of breaking ties with the EU," Peskov added.

