Kremlin Says Lawmakers' High COVID-19 Incidence Is Due To Great Number Of Working Contacts

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:44 PM

Kremlin Says Lawmakers' High COVID-19 Incidence Is Due to Great Number of Working Contacts

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on Wednesday that high COVID-19 incidence among Russian governors and lawmakers is due to the fact that their work involves many contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained on Wednesday that high COVID-19 incidence among Russian governors and lawmakers is due to the fact that their work involves many contacts.

"They just work, they cannot stay at home and solve all issues via phone.

Their work envisions many contacts, so, despite the fact that all precautions can be taken, for them the risk of being infected is much higher than average," Peskov told reporters, when asked why many governors and lawmakers had contracted COVID-19.

Russians have different jobs, the Kremlin spokesman went on to say: "Some have small teams, some have limited teams, while the work of some others involves a large number of contacts."

More Stories From World

