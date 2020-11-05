Kremlin Says Lifetime Immunity for Ex-Presidents Common Practice Globally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Former presidents enjoy lifetime immunity guarantees in many countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, while the Russian lower house is considering a draft law that might provide Russian leaders immunity after they leave the office.

"This is the practice that is being applied in many countries of the world, and it is quite justified. This is not innovation from the point of view of international practice," Peskov told reporters.

The draft aims to change the procedure for the potential stripping of a former president of immunity so that the upper chamber could do it only if the lower chamber submits a claim of high treason or equally serious offense.

The claim must be confirmed by the Supreme Court and the validity of the procedure by the Constitutional Court. Under current practice, the chair of the Investigative Committee can launch such a procedure by notifying the lower house.

According to the draft law, the immunity guarantees to a former president of Russia will cover residential and office premises he occupies, transport, means of communication, as well as documents, luggage and correspondence.