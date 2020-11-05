UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Lifetime Immunity For Ex-Presidents Common Practice Globally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 04:27 PM

Kremlin Says Lifetime Immunity for Ex-Presidents Common Practice Globally

Former presidents enjoy lifetime immunity guarantees in many countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, while the Russian lower house is considering a draft law that might provide Russian leaders immunity after they leave the office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Former presidents enjoy lifetime immunity guarantees in many countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, while the Russian lower house is considering a draft law that might provide Russian leaders immunity after they leave the office.

"This is the practice that is being applied in many countries of the world, and it is quite justified. This is not innovation from the point of view of international practice," Peskov told reporters.

The draft aims to change the procedure for the potential stripping of a former president of immunity so that the upper chamber could do it only if the lower chamber submits a claim of high treason or equally serious offense.

The claim must be confirmed by the Supreme Court and the validity of the procedure by the Constitutional Court. Under current practice, the chair of the Investigative Committee can launch such a procedure by notifying the lower house.

According to the draft law, the immunity guarantees to a former president of Russia will cover residential and office premises he occupies, transport, means of communication, as well as documents, luggage and correspondence.

Related Topics

Supreme Court World Russia Immunity Chamber From Court

Recent Stories

Local businessmen appreciate PTI's package for ind ..

2 minutes ago

14,489 drives without license fined during ongoing ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Likely to Favor Trump Victory in US P ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Orders Creation of Regional Response Ce ..

2 minutes ago

PM claims to have prepared mechanism to resolves p ..

13 minutes ago

Nine arrested,hashish seized

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.