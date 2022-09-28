Kremlin Says Lifting Sanctions on Russian Fertilizers Would Comply With Grain Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The lifting of EU sanctions related to the supply of Russian fertilizers to world markets would be a logical continuation of the implementation of the grain deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Politico reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that the EU plans to ease some of its sanctions, lifting the ban on the export of fertilizers, cement and other products from Russia.

"Logic requires it ... The format of the agreements under this deal meant the elimination of artificial restrictions that made it difficult for Russian fertilizers to enter international markets, including the poorest countries," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the reports.