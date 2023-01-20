Kremlin Says Little Hope for Improvement of Historically Low Russia-US Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Relations between Russia and the United States are at a historically low point, there is little hope for improvement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Despite the initial timid hopes associated with Geneva and so on, they were very bad for our bilateral relations.

Bilateral relations are now probably at the lowest point historically, unfortunately. There is not hope for improvement in the foreseeable future," Peskov told a briefing.