Kremlin Says Main Victory Day Parade in Moscow Being Prepared, Set to Take Place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9 is being prepared and planned to be held, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

A number of Russian cities have decided to cancel the traditional Victory Day parade over safety concerns.

"As for the main (Victory Day) parade (in Moscow), it is being prepared and planned to take place," Peskov told reporters.

The decision to hold parades on May 9 is the prerogative of the heads of regions, as the priority is the safety of citizens, the official said, commenting on some regions' decision to cancel the event.