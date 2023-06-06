Kremlin Says Measures Being Taken to Restore Order in Russian Regions Bordering Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he was not aware of any possibility of introducing martial law in the Belgorod Region, but measures are being taken to restore order in the Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

"I am not aware of this, there are special services and the military working there. Measures are being taken to restore order," Peskov said, commenting on the military situation in the border areas.