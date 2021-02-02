Kremlin Says Measures Needed If Detainees Were Really Kept for Too Long in Police Buses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) If reports about detainees kept in police buses for too long after the recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow are proven true, measures should be taken, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The head of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights has pledged to initiate an internal probe into reports that some detainees spent the whole night in police buses.

"We have seen media reports and we have no doubt that our colleagues in the interior ministry see these reports as well. It it necessary to verify exact facts, and measures should be taken if this is proven true," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the check should be conducted by the Russian Interior Ministry and law enforcement agencies.

Peskov also noted that all actions of Russia's police officers are justified in light of the unauthorized rallies and provocations.