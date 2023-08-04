Kremlin Says Meddling of Non-Regional States Unlikely to Improve Situation in Niger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Meddling of non-African nations, including the US, is unlikely to contribute to the improvement of the situation in Niger, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Meddling of some non-regional powers is unlikely to change this situation (in Niger) for the better," Peskov told reporters.

Russia closely monitors the situation in Niger, calling for a prompt return to the constitutional order, the spokesman added.