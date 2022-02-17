Kremlin Says Media Reports About Russian 'Invasion' to Ukraine After Feb 20 Fake News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Thursday that media reports alleging that Russia may "invade" Ukraine after February 20 are fake news.

"So, well, after February 20. You and I heard a lot of dates, in a much more specific version. All this turned out to be another fake news, irresponsible fake news," Peskov told reporters.