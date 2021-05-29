UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Meeting Between Putin, Lukashenko Constructive, Meaningful

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, were meaningful and constructive, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Saturday

"The meeting was very constructive and intensive in terms of its contents.

If was one of the meetings from a series of constant high-level Russian-Belarusian contacts," Peskov said, recalling that Moscow and Minsk were allies.

"President Lukashenko has not voiced any requests about additional economic assistance," Peskov added.

