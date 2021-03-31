UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Meeting Between Putin, Russian Ambassador To US Not Planned

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:33 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who arrived in Moscow earlier this month for consultations on relations with Washington, is not planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, the president has no [such] plans yet," Peskov said when asked if such a meeting is planned.

The spokesman added that Antonov is actively engaged in consultations with the Foreign Ministry and lawmakers.

