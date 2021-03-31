Kremlin Says Meeting Between Putin, Russian Ambassador to US Not Planned

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who arrived in Moscow earlier this month for consultations on relations with Washington, is not planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"No, the president has no [such] plans yet," Peskov said when asked if such a meeting is planned.

The spokesman added that Antonov is actively engaged in consultations with the Foreign Ministry and lawmakers.