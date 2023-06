Kremlin Says Meeting of Nuclear Five in Cairo Not Preparation for Meeting of Leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) A meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group in Cairo cannot be considered as a preparation for a meeting of the five countries' leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Cairo hosted a meeting of the Nuclear Five expert working group on doctrines and strategic risks earlier in June.

"No, we cannot," Peskov told reporters.