UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Minor Complications Possible At Syria's Border With Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:25 PM

Kremlin Says Minor Complications Possible at Syria's Border With Turkey

Some minor complications may happen in the process of resolving the situation in Syria's northeast, at the border with Turkey, as highly difficult and thorough work is underway there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Some minor complications may happen in the process of resolving the situation in Syria's northeast, at the border with Turkey, as highly difficult and thorough work is underway there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Of course, one cannot rule out some 'wrinkles' at the first stages, as the situation is difficult, and it cannot be normalized instantly. Very thorough and complex work is being done," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia.

Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile zone on the border within 150 hours starting from Wednesday. Russia and Turkey have also agreed on joint patrols in the area.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan May Border From

Recent Stories

LHC defers till Monday hearing on bail plea of Mar ..

9 minutes ago

34 officers promoted as ETOs in Karach

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks Nawaz's detailed ..

4 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan

11 minutes ago

Benchmark mortgage rate rises in U.S. housing mark ..

4 minutes ago

Botswana's President Masisi wins hotly-contested e ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.