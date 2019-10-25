Some minor complications may happen in the process of resolving the situation in Syria's northeast, at the border with Turkey, as highly difficult and thorough work is underway there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Some minor complications may happen in the process of resolving the situation in Syria's northeast, at the border with Turkey, as highly difficult and thorough work is underway there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Of course, one cannot rule out some 'wrinkles' at the first stages, as the situation is difficult, and it cannot be normalized instantly. Very thorough and complex work is being done," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border in light of Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia.

Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile zone on the border within 150 hours starting from Wednesday. Russia and Turkey have also agreed on joint patrols in the area.