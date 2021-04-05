UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Minsk Agreements Not Being Implemented Amid Skirmishes In Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:14 PM

Kremlin Says Minsk Agreements Not Being Implemented Amid Skirmishes in Donbas

Uncontrollable skirmishes are taking place in the Donbas, and Ukrainian military commanders are making such decisions on the field without any restrictions from their superiors, while Kiev makes no real efforts to implement the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Uncontrollable skirmishes are taking place in the Donbas, and Ukrainian military commanders are making such decisions on the field without any restrictions from their superiors, while Kiev makes no real efforts to implement the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the agreements are not being fulfilled, the obligations assumed earlier, including by the Ukrainian side, are also not being fulfilled.

In fact, uncontrolled skirmishes started. Moreover, decisions on these skirmishes are made there, right on the spot, as they say, [by] the field commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces, and without any sanctions from their military leadership," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that these events escalate tensions in the region.

"There is a lot of talk about this now, you know. But, unfortunately, so far we do not see any effective efforts on the part of Kiev," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Minsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of $2.5 billion Sust ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,012 new COVID-19 cases, 2,147 reco ..

2 minutes ago

Inmates Bust Windows, Set Fires as Missouri Jail R ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Expresses Security Concerns In Light of US, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Poses No Threat to Ukraine, Any Other Natio ..

3 minutes ago

SUPARCO invites young researchers to conduct exper ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.