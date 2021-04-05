Kremlin Says Minsk Agreements Not Being Implemented Amid Skirmishes in Donbas

Uncontrollable skirmishes are taking place in the Donbas, and Ukrainian military commanders are making such decisions on the field without any restrictions from their superiors, while Kiev makes no real efforts to implement the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Uncontrollable skirmishes are taking place in the Donbas, and Ukrainian military commanders are making such decisions on the field without any restrictions from their superiors, while Kiev makes no real efforts to implement the Minsk agreements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the agreements are not being fulfilled, the obligations assumed earlier, including by the Ukrainian side, are also not being fulfilled.

In fact, uncontrolled skirmishes started. Moreover, decisions on these skirmishes are made there, right on the spot, as they say, [by] the field commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces, and without any sanctions from their military leadership," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that these events escalate tensions in the region.

"There is a lot of talk about this now, you know. But, unfortunately, so far we do not see any effective efforts on the part of Kiev," Peskov added.