Kremlin Says Minsk Agreements Smokescreen for West to Solve Donbas Problem by Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande confirmed that the Minsk agreements were just a smokescreen for their countries to prepare for a forceful scenario in the Donbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Poroshenko said that the signing of the Minsk agreements gave Ukraine eight years to "build an army, economy and a global pro-Ukrainian anti-Putin coalition."

"Poroshenko actually repeated what he had already said.

... We know that Poroshenko, Merkel, and Hollande confirmed that for them, and this means for Ukraine, France, and Germany, the Minsk agreements were nothing but a smokescreen via which they hid their intentions and prepared Ukraine in order to solve the problem of Donbas by force," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that this once again shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin "did everything right" by deciding to launch the special military operation in Ukraine.

"In order to save the people who live in the Donbas," Peskov stressed.