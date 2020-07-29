UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Minsk Did Not Inform It About Lukashenko's Coronavirus

Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

Minsk has not informed the Kremlin about Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's coronavirus, and all the Russians who have communicated with the Belarusian leader are doing fine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov siad on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Minsk has not informed the Kremlin about Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's coronavirus, and all the Russians who have communicated with the Belarusian leader are doing fine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov siad on Wednesday.

Lukashenko, who has recently visited Russia and met with President Vladimir Putin, said on Tuesday that he had recovered from coronavirus symptomatically "on his feet."

"No, we have no information, we have not heard about it, we have not received information that Alexander Grigorievich had coronavirus.

Anyway, all the Russians who have communicated with him are alive and well, everything is fine," Peskov told reporters.

Putin is in perfect health, he works actively and is tested when necessary, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

"As for our president, we already said yesterday that he is fine, he is in perfect health, as you can see, he works actively ... Of course, he is tested, when it is necessary, when doctors make such a recommendation," Peskov said, when asked about Putin's health condition.

