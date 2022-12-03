Kremlin Says Mobilization in Russia Completed, No New Information Regarding This Topic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) There is no new information regarding mobilization in Russia, as it is already completed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"There is no information regarding this, you all know that the president declared it over," Peskov told journalists.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia completed conscription for military service within partial mobilization. In November, President Vladimir Putin confirmed that partial mobilization in Russia was over.

The partial mobilization, declared on September 21, was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Ukrainian- and Russian-controlled territories, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. He said only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists, would be mobilized.