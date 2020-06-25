UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Monitoring Impact Of Accusations Against Kosovo Leader On Talks With Serbia

The Kremlin is monitoring the impact that the war crime accusations against Hashim Thaci, the president of the self-proclaimed Kosovo republic, will have on talks with Serbia, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

Thaci has reportedly been indicted by a court in The Hague investigating war crimes committed at the time of the Kosovo-Serbian conflict. As a result, Thaci has canceled his participation in a planned summit with the Serbian leader in the United States.

"We are monitoring the impact it may have. So far, we know that after this decision the Kosovar has said he refuses to go anywhere and take part in any outside meetings. So we are closely watching the developments," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the accusations against Thaci.

