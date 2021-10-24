(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 24 (Sputnik) - Russia has always advocated the development of relations with NATO despite the alliance's aggression, but all of Moscow's efforts for cooperation have been in vain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, commenting on Moscow's move to suspend the work of its mission to the bloc.

"It is also important to note here that despite the aggressiveness of this bloc, Russia has always stood for the development of relations.

Only now, when it became obvious that all our efforts were in vain, we just made official what was real," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

NATO considers Russia to be its adversary, therefore, there is nothing wrong with suspending relations with the organization, the official added.

"Nothing terrible will happen if... against the background of aggravation of aggressiveness, against the background of such declarations that the main task is to restrain us, we simply abandon these relations," he added.