MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The invitation from SpaceX founder Elon Musk for Russian President Vladimir Putin to join him in conversation on new social platform Clubhouse is interesting but there are some things to figure out first, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Musk tagged the official Kremlin account on Twitter and posted his invitation in Russian and in English.

"We want to figure things out first. You know that president Putin himself does not use any social networks, does not have any accounts. So, the invitation is obviously interesting but we have to understand first what is meant, what is being proposed, so we will check it first and then we'll have some response," Peskov told reporters.