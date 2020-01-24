Kremlin Says Nationwide Vote on Amendments to Constitution Not Formality

A nationwide vote on the changes to the Russian Constitution is not a formality, it will be a "for" or "against" vote, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

"The procedure and the timeline for the vote will be specified. They are being decided at the moment. And, of course, there will be a timely notification.

But we believe that this vote is not a simple formality. We have stressed that this is the decision of the president to have the vote. Although, legally there does not have to be. Nevertheless, this is not a formality and it will be a "for" or "against" vote," Peskov told reporters.

If the Russians think that it is not necessary to change the constitution, "then so be it," Peskov said.