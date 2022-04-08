Kremlin Says NATO Expansion Not About Security, Stability

UrduPoint.com

Published April 08, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) NATO expansion will not bring security and stability, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about the possibility of Georgia and Bosnia joining the alliance.

"This is not a defensive alliance, and any expansion of this alliance and its influence do not bring additional security and stability," Peskov told reporters.

