Kremlin Says NATO Participation In Ukraine Conflict Won't Affect Military Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Kremlin Says NATO Participation in Ukraine Conflict Won't Affect Military Operation

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, October 16 (Sputnik) - NATO has de facto intervened in the Ukrainian conflict, but this does not affect Russia's goals in the course of the military operation in Ukraine, since the country's potential allows it to proceed as planned, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"NATO de facto has already got into the Ukrainian conflict.

But this in no way affects all of our goals and assumptions, the operation continues, and it will be brought to the end," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

Peskov added that NATO's participation in the conflict makes the situation "significantly harder."

"This probably requires our internal economic and other mobilization. The Kiev regime is one thing, and NATO's potential is another. This is an additional pressure. But our potential allows us to continue the operation under these conditions," Peskov said.

