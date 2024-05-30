Open Menu

Kremlin Says NATO 'provoking' Ukraine To Prolong Conflict

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Kremlin on Thursday accused NATO of "provoking" Kyiv into prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, whose officials have been appealing for permission from allies to target Russia with Western-supplied weapons.

The comments came as NATO foreign ministers were convening in Prague in the face of growing calls for leading allies to lift restrictions stopping Kyiv from using Western weapons to strike inside Russia.

"NATO member states, the United States, and capitals in Europe in recent days and weeks have been entering a new round of escalations in tensions and they are doing it deliberately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"They are provoking Ukraine in every possible way into continuing this senseless war," Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

