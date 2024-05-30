Kremlin Says NATO 'provoking' Ukraine To Prolong Conflict
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Kremlin on Thursday accused NATO of "provoking" Kyiv into prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, whose officials have been appealing for permission from allies to target Russia with Western-supplied weapons.
The comments came as NATO foreign ministers were convening in Prague in the face of growing calls for leading allies to lift restrictions stopping Kyiv from using Western weapons to strike inside Russia.
"NATO member states, the United States, and capitals in Europe in recent days and weeks have been entering a new round of escalations in tensions and they are doing it deliberately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"They are provoking Ukraine in every possible way into continuing this senseless war," Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.
Recent Stories
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
More Stories From World
-
Madrid's 'greedy' Bellingham ready for dream Champions League final13 minutes ago
-
Markram seeks to build at T20 World Cup on South Africa junior success23 minutes ago
-
New air cargo route to strengthen trade ties between China, Pakistan33 minutes ago
-
EU states agree 'prohibitive' tariffs on Russia grain imports33 minutes ago
-
Indian heatwave highlights temperature 'record' checking challenge33 minutes ago
-
Swiatek survives Osaka classic, Alcaraz moves on at rain-lashed French Open33 minutes ago
-
Spain parliament passes controversial amnesty bill53 minutes ago
-
Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns2 hours ago
-
Four arrested in major international anti-malware operation3 hours ago
-
Mexico presidential campaigns near finale with women leading4 hours ago
-
Mexican mayoral candidate murdered at campaign rally4 hours ago
-
South Africa counts votes with ANC majority on the line4 hours ago