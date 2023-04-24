MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) NATO is not an instrument of peace, but an instrument of war, and the alliance has always been moving toward Russia's borders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"NATO is not an instrument of peace, it is an instrument of confrontation.

NATO was so designed and executed as an instrument of confrontation. It is a war machine. And it has always been approaching our borders," Peskov said at an educational marathon "Knowledge. First."