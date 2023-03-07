UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Natural That Beijing Has Position On Conflict In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin Says Natural That Beijing Has Position on Conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The position of China on Ukraine is natural, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, noting that such a large and powerful country cannot but have its own voice on the issues that are on the world agenda.

Last month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a 12-point position paper on the situation in Ukraine. The fourth point, devoted to the peace process in Ukraine, says that dialogue and negotiations are "the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis.

" Beijing also points to the need to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"As for China's position on Ukraine, this is quite natural. A large, gigantic, powerful and authoritative country like China cannot but have its own voice on the issues that are high on the world agenda," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow is paying great attention to all the considerations from Beijing, the official added.

