Kremlin Says Navalny Situation Is Unlikely To Have Big Impact On Russia's Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:34 PM

The situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was handed a 3.5-year jail term in a fraud case, is unlikely to have a significant impact on Russia's politics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"The country is preparing for the parliamentary elections, scheduled for September, many different processes are ongoing, new political parties come into being. We see various party alliances and so on, as the process is really multifaceted, so I think any significant impact [is unlikely]," Peskov told reporters.

