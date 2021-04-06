UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Navalny Will Receive Necessary Treatment If He Has Health Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Says Navalny Will Receive Necessary Treatment If He Has Health Problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) If Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is really ill, he will certainly receive necessary treatment, but any special conditions for him in the prison are out of question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Navalny, serving a sentence on financial misconduct charges, went on hunger strike last week, saying he had been denied a visit by a doctor of his choice over acute back and leg pain. Reporters asked Peskov to comment on a letter, in which Amnesty International secretary asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to give Navalny a possibility to receive medical treatment.

"If he is truly ill, treatment at the provisioned level will be guaranteed," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that "special conditions" for any prisoner were out of question, pointing to special rules regulating treatment of convicts with health problems.

"I do not know if the [Amnesty International] letter was received through ... any diplomatic channels. I have not seen it ... This is the prerogative of the Federal Penitentiary Service, it takes all the necessary steps," Peskov went on to say.

Related Topics

Prisoner Russia Amnesty International Visit Doctor Vladimir Putin All Opposition

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan U19 team to leave for Bangladesh on 17 Ap ..

46 minutes ago

GEFCO UAE and DP World, UAE Region partner for car ..

47 minutes ago

Air France gets EU green light for 4 bn euro aid

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.