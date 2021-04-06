Kremlin Says Navalny Will Receive Necessary Treatment If He Has Health Problems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) If Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is really ill, he will certainly receive necessary treatment, but any special conditions for him in the prison are out of question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Navalny, serving a sentence on financial misconduct charges, went on hunger strike last week, saying he had been denied a visit by a doctor of his choice over acute back and leg pain. Reporters asked Peskov to comment on a letter, in which Amnesty International secretary asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to give Navalny a possibility to receive medical treatment.

"If he is truly ill, treatment at the provisioned level will be guaranteed," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that "special conditions" for any prisoner were out of question, pointing to special rules regulating treatment of convicts with health problems.

"I do not know if the [Amnesty International] letter was received through ... any diplomatic channels. I have not seen it ... This is the prerogative of the Federal Penitentiary Service, it takes all the necessary steps," Peskov went on to say.