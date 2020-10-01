UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Navalny Works With US Central Intelligence Agency, Receives Instructions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:46 PM

Kremlin Says Navalny Works With US Central Intelligence Agency, Receives Instructions

Russia has information that opposition figure Alexey Navalny is working with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), he has received instructions more than once, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russia has information that opposition figure Alexey Navalny is working with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), he has received instructions more than once, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Viacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian lower chamber, expressed the belief that Navalny was working with Western authorities and special services.

"This is not the patient who works with the Western special services � these are the Western special services who work with him, this is a more precise wording. Yes, we do have such information, I can even be more specific: CIA staffers are working with him today. It is not the first time that he receives different instructions," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Volodin's statement.

Related Topics

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Russia CIA Chamber Opposition

Recent Stories

Indonesia's deflation recorded at 0.05 pct in Sept ..

51 seconds ago

Indonesia reports 4,174 new COVID-19 cases, 116 ne ..

52 seconds ago

Georgia reports record-high 448 new COVID-19 cases ..

54 seconds ago

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurates Rs 30 bln Punja ..

11 seconds ago

EU Commission Chief Congratulates Belgium's New Pr ..

1 minute ago

1,571 criminals arrested last month

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.