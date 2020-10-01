Kremlin Says Navalny Works With US Central Intelligence Agency, Receives Instructions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russia has information that opposition figure Alexey Navalny is working with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), he has received instructions more than once, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Viacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian lower chamber, expressed the belief that Navalny was working with Western authorities and special services.

"This is not the patient who works with the Western special services � these are the Western special services who work with him, this is a more precise wording. Yes, we do have such information, I can even be more specific: CIA staffers are working with him today. It is not the first time that he receives different instructions," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Volodin's statement.