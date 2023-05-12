Kremlin Says Necessary to Implement 2nd Part of Grain Deal on Russia to Extend Initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) It is necessary to implement the second part of the grain deal concerning Russia to extend the Black Sea initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN held talks on the extension of the grain deal in Istanbul from May 10-11.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if there is no agreement on its extension by May 18.

"In order for the deal to work, a conversation between the two presidents will not help. In order for this deal to work, the second part of the deal, which concerns promises to us, needs to be implemented," Peskov told reporters.

So far, there is no information about the possibility of extending the grain deal, the official added.