Kremlin Says Necessary to Probe Beating of Journalist Who Covered Lubyanka Shooting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he did not know whether President Vladimir Putin was aware that a journalist covering the recent shooting on Lubyanka had been beaten upon detention, but stressed that the matter needed to be investigated.

On December 21, the Russian Human Rights Council's commission on freedom of information and journalists' rights asked the Prosecutor General's Office and the Investigative Committee to probe the detention of journalists who were covering a recent shooting in downtown Moscow. According to the Human Rights Council, Anna Nikitina from Baza news outlet and Roman Dorofeev from Kommersant newspaper were detained on December 19 and 20, respectively. While interviewing the parents of the attacker, Nikitina was detained and hit in the face, the council said.

"I do not know whether the president is aware of this or not.

Frankly speaking, I think that he is not aware. Although, there were media reports about this [incident]. If he read them then he is aware, but we did not prepare special reports," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the president was aware of the situation surrounding the coverage of events on Lubyanka, including the beating of the Baza journalist.

Peskov added that this incident "simply requires an investigation" if there are complaints regarding the lawfulness of certain actions.

On December 19, a 39-year man opened fire not far from the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) building on Bolshaya Lubyanka street in the center of the Russian capital. The perpetrator was soon neutralized. One FSB officer was killed, another died in the hospital and five other people were injured.