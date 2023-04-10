Kremlin Says Never Saw Words of US Ambassador About Credentials Ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that he did not see the comments of US ambassador in Russia Lynne Tracy about the credentials ceremony in Moscow, adding that ambassadors at the event are guests but do not have the leading role.

"To be honest, I have not seen this publication, I have not seen such a statement, so I cannot say anything. But I can say that during the ceremony, of course, the ambassadors did not have the leading role. They were distinguished guests who presented their credentials, but they were not the main characters," Peskov said, commenting on Tracy's alleged complaints on social media that she had a feeling that the center stage at the ceremony belonged not to the ambassadors but to Russian President Vladimir Putin.