Kremlin Says New Nuclear Doctrine Is 'warning' To West
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Kremlin said Thursday that an updated nuclear doctrine that will allow Moscow to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states should be seen as a warning to the West.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced plans to broaden Russia's rules on the use of its nuclear weaponry, allowing it to unleash a nuclear response in the event of a "massive" air attack.
The proposals would also permit Moscow to respond with nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states, where they were being supported by nuclear powers -- a clear reference to Ukraine and its Western backers.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the planned changes "must be considered a specific signal".
"A signal that warns these countries of the consequences if they participate in an attack on our country by various means, not necessarily nuclear," Peskov told reporters.
Without mentioning Ukraine by name, Peskov said Russia's "nuclear deterrence is being adjusted on account of elements of tension that are developing along the perimeter of our borders".
He also said there was "no question" of Russia boosting its nuclear arsenal.
The proposed changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine, which Putin himself has the power to approve, come as Ukraine is seeking permission from Western allies to use long-range precision weaponry to strike targets deep inside Russia -- so far to no avail.
Kyiv says it is necessary to target Russia's airfields and military infrastructure that it uses to launch attacks on Ukraine, though the White House is cautious about enabling further escalation.
The West has accused Putin of irresponsible nuclear sabre-rattling throughout the Ukraine conflict, with the Kremlin leader having issued multiple apparent threats about Moscow's willingness to deploy its nuclear weapons.
