UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says New Parliament May Take Legislative Action Against Khodorkovsky, Browder

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Kremlin Says New Parliament May Take Legislative Action Against Khodorkovsky, Browder

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, September 26 (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that possible legislative action against activities of exiled tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky and US financier William Browder, who call for sanctions against Russia, had been discussed and would depend on the new lower house's composition.

During his televised appearance on state broadcaster Rossiya 1, Peskov was asked about a response to Russian nationals asking other countries to impose sanctions against Russian businessmen, with Browder and Khodorkovsky mentioned by name. The spokesman replied that there indeed have been suggestions to designate such calls as an illegal activity.

"There have been no steps taken until now. But, on the other hand, there will be a new State Duma (lower house) very soon. Let's see what kind of attitude prevails there," Peskov said.

Browder, an international financier, was the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In 2013, Russia sentenced Browder in absentia to nine years in prison for tax evasion. The court also ruled that Sergei Magnitsky, a tax and legal consultant for Hermitage Capital Management, who died in custody in Moscow in 2009, developed and implemented a tax evasion scheme while working for the businessman. Russia put Bowder on the Interpol wanted list.

In 2015, Khodorkovsky, who previously served a prison term for economic crimes related to oil company Yukos, was charged in absentia for organizing the 1998 murder of Vladimir Petukhov, the mayor of the western Siberian town of Nefteyugansk. In February 2016, Russia sent a request to Interpol asking for Khodorkovsky to be placed on its international wanted list.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Company Oil Died Nefteyugansk Vladimir Putin February September Sunday 2016 2015 Court

Recent Stories

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

1 hour ago
 EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and ..

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

1 hour ago
 First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

1 hour ago
 &quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ..

&quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billi ..

Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.