Kremlin Says New Sore Spots Emerge, Demanding Strengthening of Russia-India Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) New sore spots have emerged in international relations that poses threats to both Russia and India and requires further strengthening of cooperation between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subramanyam Jaishankar, are currently holding political talks in the Indian capital, New Delhi, following a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Russian and Indian Defense Ministers Sergey Shoigu and Rajnath Singh are expected to join Lavrov and Jaishankar in the 2+2 meeting.

"International affairs change quite swiftly and not always for the better. We've seen the conflict potential grow quite significantly, the confrontational potential has grown as well, we've the potential for regional issues is not going away but we are getting new sore spots which hold a potential threat for our countries. And this demands a further strengthening of Russia-India cooperation.

And a significant contribution into this strengthening has been done by this visit," Peskov said when asked how the political landscape for relations between Russia and India has changed over the past two years.

Among the priority issues, he highlighted Afghanistan and the Iranian nuclear dossier, which remain highly pressing for both Russia and India.

"It's the Asia Pacific region, where particular unions are being formed and Russia has particular questions on that. So again and again the format is extremely important which meets the special nature of our relationship," Peskov added.

In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the current 2+2 meeting would be the first in such format with Indian partners. Such consultations are now expected to be held on a regular basis.

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin will also pay an official visit to New Delhi for the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.