Kremlin Says New US Ambassador Passed No Messages to Putin at Credentials Ceremony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not receive any messages from US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who presented her credentials at a solemn ceremony in Moscow, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked whether Ambassador Tracy passed any messages to Putin, Dmitry Peskov replied," No.

Putin told Ambassador Tracy, who attended the ceremony alongside ambassadors from 16 other nations, that Russia and the United States were going through a crisis in their relationship.

Tracey was nominated by US President Joe Biden last fall and took the oath of office in January. She is a career diplomat who has most recently been posted to Armenia and also served as deputy chief of mission at the embassy in Moscow from 2014-2017.