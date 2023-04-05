Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says New US Ambassador Passed No Messages To Putin At Credentials Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Kremlin Says New US Ambassador Passed No Messages to Putin at Credentials Ceremony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin did not receive any messages from US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who presented her credentials at a solemn ceremony in Moscow, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked whether Ambassador Tracy passed any messages to Putin, Dmitry Peskov replied," No.

"

Putin told Ambassador Tracy, who attended the ceremony alongside ambassadors from 16 other nations, that Russia and the United States were going through a crisis in their relationship.

Tracey was nominated by US President Joe Biden last fall and took the oath of office in January. She is a career diplomat who has most recently been posted to Armenia and also served as deputy chief of mission at the embassy in Moscow from 2014-2017.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin United States January From

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

46 minutes ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

48 minutes ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

1 hour ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

1 hour ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

1 hour ago
 ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.