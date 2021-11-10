UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says New Video Evidence Of Prison Torture Being Checked, Relevant Bodies Reacting

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:44 PM

Kremlin Says New Video Evidence of Prison Torture Being Checked, Relevant Bodies Reacting

New video evidence of tortures at a Russian jail in the city of Saratov is being checked and the relevant authorities are reacting to new information, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) New video evidence of tortures at a Russian jail in the city of Saratov is being checked and the relevant authorities are reacting to new information, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is too early to talk about the results of the inspections, they have just begun, but inspections are underway, you know, the system has responded, new information will certainly also be considered," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the relevant authorities are reporting the data on the case to President Vladimir Putin and whether the latter is satisfied with the pace of the investigation.

The situation in the Russian prison made headlines after some videos of tortures and acts of violence towards the inmates were shared on YouTube last month.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Vladimir Putin Saratov YouTube Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Rs111bn to be invested into power transmission sys ..

Rs111bn to be invested into power transmission system in next three years: Hamma ..

10 minutes ago
 Poland 'irresponsible' to blame Russia for migrant ..

Poland 'irresponsible' to blame Russia for migrant crisis: Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Some Jobless Afghan Journalists Resort to Selling ..

Some Jobless Afghan Journalists Resort to Selling Food on Streets - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Minsk Confirms Readiness to Revolve Differences Wi ..

Minsk Confirms Readiness to Revolve Differences With EU Through Dialogue

2 minutes ago
 Postal Sector continues to take positive steps for ..

Postal Sector continues to take positive steps forward in reducing its environme ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany advises against Moderna jab for under-30s

Germany advises against Moderna jab for under-30s

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.