Kremlin Says New Video Evidence of Prison Torture Being Checked, Relevant Bodies Reacting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) New video evidence of tortures at a Russian jail in the city of Saratov is being checked and the relevant authorities are reacting to new information, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"It is too early to talk about the results of the inspections, they have just begun, but inspections are underway, you know, the system has responded, new information will certainly also be considered," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the relevant authorities are reporting the data on the case to President Vladimir Putin and whether the latter is satisfied with the pace of the investigation.

The situation in the Russian prison made headlines after some videos of tortures and acts of violence towards the inmates were shared on YouTube last month.